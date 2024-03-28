WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Four new special constables hired for Essex OPP detachment

    (Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Essex OPP is adding to its compliment of special constables.

    According to police, the Essex County detachment has hired four people, all employed as court officers and will be working alongside officers in managing court tasks.

    While not technically considered civilian employees, the new hires have been granted limited authorities to carry out specific tasks through their special constable designation.

    Duties include

    • Security Officer, responsible for ensuring the security of major government buildings
    • Offender Transportation Officer, transferring offenders between secure institutions and the courts
    • Forensic Identification Technician, providing investigative support including the processing and examination of evidence
    • Court Officer, managing court case files, liaising between the detachment and the court, providing security services and escorting offenders.

    To get special constable status, you must apply to a position and be successful in the hiring process.

    Following training at OPP Headquarters in Orillia, you will be appointed as a special constable by the hiring manager. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News