Four new special constables hired for Essex OPP detachment

Essex OPP is adding to its compliment of special constables.

According to police, the Essex County detachment has hired four people, all employed as court officers and will be working alongside officers in managing court tasks.

While not technically considered civilian employees, the new hires have been granted limited authorities to carry out specific tasks through their special constable designation.

Duties include

Security Officer, responsible for ensuring the security of major government buildings

Offender Transportation Officer, transferring offenders between secure institutions and the courts

Forensic Identification Technician, providing investigative support including the processing and examination of evidence

Court Officer, managing court case files, liaising between the detachment and the court, providing security services and escorting offenders.

To get special constable status, you must apply to a position and be successful in the hiring process.

Following training at OPP Headquarters in Orillia, you will be appointed as a special constable by the hiring manager.