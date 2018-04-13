

Rich Garton, CTV Windsor





A Paediatric ward toy drive is being planned by a Windsor Grade 8 student, who wants to ensure kids like him have something to do during lengthy hospital stays.

“When I was nine years old, I became very ill unexpectedly and spent a month in the paediatric ward at WRH,” said Aiden Pitre, who attends St. John Vianney Catholic School in east Windsor. “They did so many things for me to help get me through the rough days such as getting to pick a new toy or game to bring home with me.”

Pitre, along with his confirmation class is organizing the toy drive at Tecumseh Fire Hall # 1 at 985 Lesperance, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 14.

The drive is looking for toys, board games, DVD movies for pre-schoolers to teens, portable DVD players, a Playstation 3, Xbox 360 and WiiU games (rated E) and controllers, as well as iPads.

“Without the donations, these kids wouldn’t have the experience I did,” Pitre says. “I, along with some of my Grade 8 peers would like to give back to Windsor Regional Hospital by collecting items for children who require surgery or have long hospital stays.”

If you can’t make it out to the toy drive, you can drop items off St. John Vianney Church on Dieppe Street and also at the school on Cedarview Street.

“Please consider donating to this amazing cause,” Pitre adds. “Every little bit helps.”