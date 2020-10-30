WINDSOR, ONT. -- A COVID-19 outbreak at a Blenheim church has been linked to 31 cases of the virus including three people who are currently in hospital.

The World of Life church has closed its doors for two weeks due to a COVID-19 positive case which has since been connected to 19 initial cases and 12 close contact transmissions.

The outbreak has also been linked to a recent exposure at a blood drive. A church patron donated blood where Chatham-Kent Public Health says a member of the clinic’s staff was infected.

There are now believed to be 330 individuals self-isolating including close contacts of the primary, secondary and tertiary cases related to the outbreak. The Chatham-Kent region has just under 400 people in total isolating when considering some of the other case exposures outside of the church outbreak.

Chatham-Kent Public Health has confirmed that three of the region's hospitalizations are also linked to the church’s outbreak.