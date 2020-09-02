WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP have identified the cyclist injured in a bike-path crash.

Police say he 80-year-old Lakeshore resident has been positively identified and remains in hospital for the treatment of injuries sustained in the collision.

The man was involved in a bike-path crash Tuesday morning around 11:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Ross Beach Road in Lakeshore.

While the other cyclist involved in the accident received minor injuries, the other was transported to area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police reached out to the public for help in identifying the man Tuesday and released photos Wednesday of the bicycle, helmet, and a ring the man was wearing.

Police say futher information will be released when available, and thanks the public for their assistance in helping to identify the man.