

CTV Windsor





A former member of the Windsor Police Service is scheduled to appear in provincial court regarding a number historical sexual assault charges involving children.

John Robert Leigh Taylor has hearing dates in the city scheduled for August 28, and October 3 and 4.

Windsor police began an investigation after Guelph police charged the former Windsor resident with similar offences last year.

The man, who also goes by the name of Leigh Taylor -- has a July 16 court-date in Guelph, where he last resided.

Windsor authorities say five men allege being victims of Taylor between 1974 and 1984, when they were 11 to 14 years of age.