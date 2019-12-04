WINDSOR -- A Windsor man is posting a large reward to help catch a neighbourhood “porch pirate.”

Sam Alhaj took to Facebook this week offering up a $10,000 reward to anyone who can identify a person seen on his surveillance system allegedly stealing a package off his front porch on Nov. 22, 2019.

The unknown person approached his South Windsor home around 1:40 in the afternoon on a bicycle and scooped a package off his front porch. The ‘porch pirate’ is wearing concealing clothes but Alhaj is hoping someone will recognize the clothing or bicycle and turn the person in.

Alhaj posted pictures and videos of the alleged thief in action – swiping a package of almonds.

“Porch pirating” is a growing phenomenon, especially during the holidays as more and more people are ordering products online and having them delivered during the day.

Alhaj spoke with CTV’s Chris Campbell, who will have a full report on CTV Windsor at 6.