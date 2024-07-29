Former Tecumseh council member Doreen Ouellette passes away

The Town of Tecumseh is mourning following the death of former council member, Doreen Ouellette.

Ouellette passed away peacefully on July 25 surrounded by her family, according to the town.

She previously served as a council member from 1986 to 2003, spent time with the Tecumseh Police Service Board, and won Tecumseh Senior of the Year in 2014.

“Doreen was not only a dedicated council member, but also a dear friend to many in our community,” said Mayor Gary McNamara.

“Her tireless work and genuine care for the people of Tecumseh have made our town a better place. We will miss her wisdom, her kindness, and her unwavering commitment to public service.”

He added the town’s thoughts and prayers are with Ouellette’s family.

A visitation and funeral service will be held Monday morning.