Former city engineer sues Windsor for $1.5 million, citing wrongful termination

A former engineer for the City of Windsor is pursuing legal action against the employer, seeking more than $1.5 million in damages for wrongful termination.

Provincial court listings show a case was opened on March 22 by Chris Nepszy against the City of Windsor for damages of $1,549,800.

Nepszy was brought in as city engineer in September 2021 before Strong Mayor powers were used by Drew Dilkens to terminate Nepszy five months ago.

Howard Levitt, Nepszy’s lawyer, told CTV News his client was wrongfully terminated and the city failed to adequately compensate him through severance pay.

“He can't live without income for who knows how many more months because ther aren't jobs like that in Windsor,” said Levitt.

“Most people have enough savings for two or three or four months which is where we are at now. But he doesn't have a job in sight. Will it be a year? Will be two years? It could be quite desperate.”

A copy of the letter detailing the firing of Chris Nepszy, dated Nov. 15, 2023. (Source: City of Windsor) In a statement, Dilkens said the city strongly denies all of the “spurious” allegations and will defend itself in court.

“As this has now become a legal matter, we will refrain from further comment and will allow the legal process to take its course,” Dilkens added.

According to Levitt, efforts were made to come to a financial resolution within a week of Nepszy being let go but the city’s offer was not satisfactory.

“Windsor was adamant. They weren’t paying him the amount that … someone of his level would properly be entitled to. They made a wrongfully low offer and haven't moved very much from that.”

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

CTV News has reached out to the Superior Court of Justice in Toronto to acquire the Statement of Claim on this matter.