WINDSOR, ONT. -- The city will look to address speeding complaints in Windsor's Ford City neighbourhood.

A public information centre will be held this week to gather resident input as part of a traffic calming study.

According to the city, traffic calming measures have been requested to address driver behaviour and negative effects of vehicle use in the area.

The study will focus on the stretch of Drouillard Road from Wyandotte Street to Seminole Street, particularly near the rail tracks by Garry Dugal Park.

The meeting will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Drouillard Place.