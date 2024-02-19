'Food for Families on Family Day' at Sobey’s in east Windsor

The theme of giving back to the community on Family Day was the story at Sobey's in Tecumseh Monday morning.

It was part of the “Food for Families on Family Day” project to promote healthy eating and positive well-being while bringing families closer together.

Sobey's on Amy Croft Drive, Lend City Mortgages, Team Goran Remax-Care Realty, and volunteers provided 1,200 bags filled with groceries to directly help families supported by the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society.

Paul Lue Pann is part of the Co-operators – the group of organizers and sponsors for the event.

He’s encouraged by the community’s generosity in support of the initiative.

"I think we're around 1,200 bags [for] 1,200 families,” said Lue Pann. “So, what happens here logistically, the food is brought to Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society and is delivered to [these] families. We had just over a hundred volunteers and we raised about $23 thousand worth of food. So, very proud of this event on family day."