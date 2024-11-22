WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Spits get win over visiting Colts in OHL action

    Anthony Cristoforo of the Windsor Spitfires. (Source: Terry Wilson/OHL Images) Anthony Cristoforo of the Windsor Spitfires. (Source: Terry Wilson/OHL Images)
    Share

    Anthony Cristoforo netted the eventual winner at 5:46 of the second period as the Windsor Spitfires edged the Barrie Colts 2-1.

    Ethan Martin opened the scoring at 3:55 of the first period for Windsor (15-5-2).

    Dalyn Wakely put Barrie (13-7-0) on the board at 1:52 of the third period.

    This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

