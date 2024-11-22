Spits get win over visiting Colts in OHL action

Anthony Cristoforo netted the eventual winner at 5:46 of the second period as the Windsor Spitfires edged the Barrie Colts 2-1.

Ethan Martin opened the scoring at 3:55 of the first period for Windsor (15-5-2).

Dalyn Wakely put Barrie (13-7-0) on the board at 1:52 of the third period.

