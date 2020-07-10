WINDSOR, ONT. -- Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath will be in Windsor-Essex this weekend to show her support for the community having been hit hard by the pandemic.

Howath plans to speak with Kingsville mayor Nelson Santos by phone Saturday and will dine with local NDP MPPs Taras Natyshak from Essex and Percy Hatfield of Windsor-Tecumseh along with former Essex NDP MP Tracy Ramsey.

Her Sunday plans include a virtual meeting with small business owners and hosting a press conference on how the NDP hopes to help those businesses struggling in light of COVID-19. Horwath also plans to visit the Atlas Tube Centre in Belle River to see where the food was stored for the June 27th Miracle efforts.