Flu slot and latest COVID-19 vaccine available in Windsor Monday

Pharmacies in the Windsor area will be offering both the flu shot and latest COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday.

In addition to pharmacies, they will also be available at public health units and primary care providers.

According to officials, it’s safe to receive both at the same time.

People six months of age and older can receive the latest COVID vaccine if it’s been at least six months since their last dose or confirmed COVID-19 infection.

“Everything is updated, it’s the newest COVID with the newest variants,” Rob Modestino, owner of Rob’s Pharmacy in LaSalle, told AM800.

“The flu shot, just like every other year, they take a look at what happened in Australia because their winters are opposite ours, and then they develop the flu vaccine based on what the most prevalent variants are in that area.”

Modestino said his pharmacy will have both vaccines available to the public, but demand is high.

“At this point, our first lot of COVID vaccines that they sent us have run out, so we’re into the second batch, which is a good sign,” he said.

“As far as flu, flu seems to be the same demand as every other year. But I think now we’ve got to start to look at the COVID vaccine just like we do the flu vaccine, where it’s just an annual booster.”

Anyone interested in getting the shots can contact their healthcare provider or a pharmacy.

As of Tuesday, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine, Beyfortus, will also be available for babies and high-risk kids up to 24 months.

- With files from AM800.