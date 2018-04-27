

CTV Windsor





A flood watch has been issued for parts of Pelee Island.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority is concerned about strong northwesterly winds predicted throughout the weekend.

Sustained wind speeds from 20 to 55 km/hr are possible on Saturday. Similar sustained wind speeds are anticipated on Sunday, however, gusts are predicted to decrease to 40 km/hr.

Officials say the area to be potentially impacted is the west shoreline of Pelee Island, which has already been significantly damaged by recent lake and wind events. The damage includes breakwall failures, erosion and road damage.

Water Resources Engineer John Henderson says the breakwalls are vulnerable to further damage from additional westerly wind events.

He adds there is the potential for more near shore erosion with waves overtopping breakwalls, which would transport rocks and debris onto the adjacent lands.

Residents are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid shoreline areas during wind/lake wave events.

The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. on Monday.