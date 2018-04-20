

CTV Windsor





The MP representing Pelee Islanders took a tour of the shoreline damage from high lake levels whipped-up from storms last weekend.

MP Dave Van Kesteren of Chatham-Kent/Leamington was joined by officials from the Ministry Of National Resources - Essex Regional Conservation Authority and local politicians.

“You can see the impact of these storms on the news, and see pictures shared via social media, but you have a whole new appreciation for the drastic changes these storms can have on our shorelines when you witness the aftermath in person,” says Van Kesteren.

Van Kesteren is worried about the safety of residents and is calling on the federal government for assistance to repair and stabilize breakwalls and protect roads.

“Our priority is first and foremost the immediate safety of the residents; second, we need to stabilize from further damage; third, to repair the weakest spots; fourth, to restore the overall integrity of the shoreline; and finally, we need to maintain that integrity,” says Van Kesteren.

He says what's needed and what he's working on is a coordinated approach to from upper levels of government for immediate funding.