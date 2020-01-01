LONDON, ONT. -- The Lower Thames River Conservation Authority (LTVCA) has issued a flood watch for the Lake Erie shoreline including Erie Shore Drive and the high bluff areas.

Strong winds are expected to pick up Wednesday afternoon and last into Thursday evening.

Winds can gust up to 40 km/hr and waves could reach up to two metres in height.

Residents, including children and pets, should avoid going near the water.

The warning will remain in place until Friday.