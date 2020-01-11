The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority warns of shoreline erosion in the Lighthouse Cove area in Lakeshore.

The agency says sustained winds out of the northwest are currently forecasted to peak at 45 km/hour with gusts up to 70 km/hour early Sunday morning.

“There is a risk that wave action could damage shoreline protection works and cause erosion all along the Lake St. Clair shoreline in Lakeshore and Chatham-Kent, including the diked areas,” a LTVCA statement says.

“The winds may drive waves on-land and cause flooding in the area of Melody Drive, Island Crescent, Canal Street, and Peninsula Street in Lighthouse Cove.”

It adds that Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent is no longer at risk of flooding due to changes in the forecast.

The watch is in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday.