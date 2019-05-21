

CTV Windsor





A flood watch has been extended by the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

ERCA first issued a watch on Friday but this new advisory covers the areas along the Lake St. Clair shoreline from the City of Windsor to Belle River as well as the Detroit River shoreline and the Lake Erie shoreline including Pelee Island.

Strong winds out of the east are in the forecast for Wednesday beginning early in the morning and lasting until early Wednesday evening. Winds are expected to be sustained at speeds greater than 30 km/hr with gusts up to 60 km/hr.

Officials say these winds are expected to raise water levels in the western basin of Lake Erie and in turn, raise water levels in Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River.

ERCA says there is a possibility of flooding, shoreline erosion, and damaging waves especially between Wheatley Harbour and the tip of Point Pelee National Park.

ERCA officials say the Municipality of Leamington should monitor the flood control dykes in the southeast area, including the Mersea Road 1 Dyke and the Marentette Dike.

According to ERCA, the southern section of the Marentette Beach Road dyke that provides protection for the inland Marentette Dyke has sustained damage from recent storms.

Officials are also calling on the City of Windsor to monitor water levels along the flood control dykes within the Little River Drain corridor.

The flood watch is in effect until 10 a.m. on Thursday.