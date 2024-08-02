Flood warning issued in the region

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a flood warning for the Municipality of Lakeshore.

It said the municipality has been most impacted by the rainfall as drains and creeks are overflowing east of Belle River.

“Forecasts are still predicting significant additional rainfall,” said the ERCA. “With the now saturated ground conditions, any additional rainfall will exacerbate the current issues.”

The flood warning is in effect until Saturday at 12 p.m.

Community members are reminded to be careful and avoid any areas where flooding has taken place. You’re also reminded to avoid rivers, streams and any shorelines during significant rainfall.

In Chatham-Kent, the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) issued a flood warning as well. Some areas have seen upwards of 75 millimetres of rain Friday.

The LTVCA's warning will also be in effect until Saturday at noon.