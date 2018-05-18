

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for the east shoreline of Leamington.

ERCA says due to forecasted winds out of the east/northeast with sustained speeds of 25 kilometres and with gusts up to 50 km, flooding is occurring on Leamington’s east shoreline.

In addition, damaging waves, splash and wave overtopping is occurring within this area and the north and east shoreline areas of Pelee Island.

For areas along the Lake St. Clair shoreline, specifically, the eastern reaches of the City of Windsor, the Town of Tecumseh and the western and central regions of the Town of Lakeshore, wave splash, spray and overtopping are occurring.

The water level of the western basin of Lake Erie is artificially elevated resulting from the strong winds of the last 24 hours. The transitioning of the wind direction will accelerate the effect of a sieche in the western basin, which could cause potential shoreline erosion and wave damage.

People should take extra caution and avoid shoreline areas during wind/lake wave events. The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping breakwalls and fast moving water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards.

This advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. on Saturday.