CHATHAM-Kent, Ont. -- A flood warning has been issued for Erie Shore Drive and Lighthouse Cove.

The warning issued by Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority will be in effect until Nov. 29.

A special weather statement and gale warnings for both Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair have been issued due to very strong winds in the forecast starting late tonight and lasting through Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The LTVCA says there is a very strong risk of significant shoreline damage, erosion and flooding along Lake Erie, including the high bluff areas and Erie Shore Drive, starting late tonight and lasting all day Wednesday into the evening period.

There is also a strong risk of shoreline damage, erosion and flooding along Lake St. Clair, including Lighthouse Cove, Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday morning.

The area has been plagued by flooding and erosion, with a meeting being held in Chatham-Kent on Tuesday about the issues.

Lake Erie Shoreline Study meeting happening now in Chatham. Residents warned a lack of ice cover this winter could be devastating, possibly amplifying erosion by 120%. @CTVWindsor #ckont pic.twitter.com/B04yhiaccA — Chris Campbell (@CCampbellCTV) November 26, 2019

Forecasts suggest that winds on Lake St. Clair could still be up around 40 or 50 kilometres per hour, with gusts over 60 km/hr when they become northwest overnight.

Winds are predicted to drop further during the overnight period falling below 35 km/hr Thursday morning.

The Marine Forecast is predicting waves of three to four metres in height on Lake Erie and 1.5 m waves on Lake St. Clair by Wednesday afternoon.