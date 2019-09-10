

CTV Windsor





The State of Emergency in place for the Erie Shore Drive area of Chatham-Kent was lifted Tuesday by Mayor Darrin Canniff.

Officials say municipal work crews have completed repairs to the dike including reinforcement and paving at a number of locations.

Provincial authorities are now expected to visit to assess the area and determine if relief funding applies.

Canniff added that all levels of government are working to come up with a long-term solution to the years-long flooding problem.

Erie Shore Drive is now open from Bisnnet Line to Erieau Road for local traffic only.

The State of Emergency was declared Aug. 27 after strong wind and waves battered the Lake Erie shoreline and caused significant flooding, forcing dozens of people to evacuate their lakefront homes.