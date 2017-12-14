

CTV Windsor





Four men and one woman face a long list of charges after Windsor police seized drugs and firearms from an east end home.

Officers from the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit used a search warrant to raid a home in the 2500 block of Lauzon Road around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say it was part of an investigation into the suspected trafficking of cocaine.

According to police, officers seized 8.1 grams of suspected cocaine, 232.6 grams of suspected marijuana, nearly $5,000 in Canadian and American currency, a digital scale as well as a loaded rifle and handgun, ammunition and a canister of bear spray.

Five adults were located in the residence and were arrested without incident.

Richard Marchand, 39, of Windsor is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a firearm without license.

Danielle Batson, 37, from Windsor is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a firearm without license.

Dustin Melniciuk, 29, from Windsor is charged with possession of a firearm without license and possession of a controlled substance.

Sean Kiyoshk, 28, from Windsor is charged with possession of a firearm without license.

Jason Fortais, 33, from Windsor is charged with possession of a firearm without license.

Police say this investigation serves as a direct reminder that illicit drugs in the community are often associated with dangerous and illegal firearms.

Community members are encouraged to report any suspicious drug activity to police with the end goal of keeping everyone safe.

Officers from our DIGS Unit continue to investigate the case, and further charges are anticipated.