Five suspects sought after possible shots fired on Tecumseh Road

Windsor police are hoping to identify five suspects following a report of possible gunshots from a vehicle in east Windsor.

On Monday at 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of possible shots fired at a business in the 5400 block of Tecumseh Road East, near Rivard Avenue.

Through investigation, officers learned that a vehicle with masked occupants parked outside the business around 9:30 p.m. and yelled obscenities at an individual before departing.

The vehicle returned approximately 45 minutes later, and two occupants tried to spray the victim with a noxious substance before once again leaving.

Police say the vehicle then returned a third time, at which point the driver drew an item that looked like a handgun and fired three shots toward the victim before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

At this time, police say it is unclear whether the weapon was an actual firearm or a replica.

The suspect vehicle is described as a green Kia Soul with a licence plate ending in 831.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.