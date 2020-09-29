WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are five new COVID-19 cases in the region on Tuesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,657 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2525 people who have recovered.

Three of the new cases are close contacts of a confirmed case, one is community acquired, one is still under investigation.

There are 56 active cases and three people are in hospital.

One retirement home is in outbreak status. Dolce Vita in Windsor has two staff members and five residents with COVID-19.

There are no workplaces or schools with outbreaks in the region.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.