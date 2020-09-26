WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported just one new case of COVID-19 in the region on Saturday.

The health unit says the new case is currently under investigation.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,645 cases including 2,493 people who have recovered.

There is currently one retirement home in outbreak status. Dolce Vita in Windsor has cases among five residents and two staff members.

The health unit has added two businesses to its potential public exposure list with Friday as the date of notification.

The Bridging North America Corporate Office – Outdoor Demo Trade Show on Prospect Avenue with the dates of exposure listed as Sept. 14 to 18.

Movati Athletic on Division Road in Windsor has also been added to the list with the dates of exposure as Sept. 16 and Sept. 17.

The WECHU website lists public locations where a person with a positive case of COVID-19 worked, visited, or attended during their infectious period when it is determined there has been a risk of exposure and the health unit is unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

The health unit says the locations listed on its website are considered “low-risk” but as a precaution the WECHU asks anyone who visited any of the locations on the listed dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the exposure date.

The WECHU says there are no workplaces and no schools currently experiencing outbreaks.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.