WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are three new COVID-19 cases in the region on Monday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,652 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2510 people who have recovered.

All three of the new cases are still under investigation.

There are 66 active cases and four people are in hospital.

Windsor’s new case count remained low over the weekend, with one new case on Saturday and four new cases on Sunday.

One retirement home is in outbreak status. Dolce Vita in Windsor has two staff members and five residents with COVID-19.

There are no workplaces or schools with outbreaks in the region.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.