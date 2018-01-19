

CTV Windsor





The influenza virus is taking its toll on Windsor Essex.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed confirms there have been at least five flu-related deaths in the region since the start of the flu season in mid-to-late November.

Dr. Ahmed tells CTV Windsor there have been 86 confirmed flu cases to date and he anticipates that number will go higher since they are still in the middle of January.

“Starting this year, we were slammed by the number of flu cases and flu-related outbreaks in our community, in long term care homes and retirement homes,” says Dr. Ahmed.

People with underlying conditions can develop complications from influenza, and it increases their risk of death.

Last year, there were six deaths attributed to influenza, but Dr. Ahmed notes the lab testing this year has changed compared to previous years.

Dr. Ahmed adds they have noticed a difference this year, and it involves the influenza strain.

“We are seeing more of the Influenza B cases in our community, compared to the Influenza A outbreak,” says Dr. Ahmed. “Traditionally, we see more Influenza A cases in January.”

Dr. Ahmed adds this year’s trend in Windser-Essex is different than what health officials are experiencing in other parts of Ontario, where there are more cases of the Influenza A strain.

Dr. Ahmed wouldn’t say if they have reached a peak in the number of flu cases this winter, since they traditionally see cases in February and March.

“We need to continue to educate people to make sure they are doing everything they should to limit the spread of influenza,” says Dr. Ahmed, who encourages residents to get the free flu vaccine if they have not done so already.