WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor Catholic church has severed connections with a pastoral worker after the diocese said it became aware of “serious allegations.”

A spokesperson with the Diocese of London says an investigation was launched into Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church lay minister Cyril Bagin.

“We became aware of serious allegations involving a Pastoral Worker, Cyril Bagin, after an individual visited Corpus Christi parish office on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, requesting to speak with him,” said spokesperson Matthew Clarke in an email to CTV News.

Clarke said based on the serious nature of the accusations, an investigation was undertaken by the director of Safe Environment Services and other members of the diocesan leadership team.

“As a result, all connections between the Diocese of London, including Corpus Christi parish, and Mr. Bagin were severed on Tuesday, June 30,” said Clarke.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic School Board sent out a letter to parents/guardians in the area. The letter said they are aware that he worked in some of the south Windsor schools and was involved in the instruction of students for sacramental preparation.

“We want to assure you that none of the allegations against this person involve any of our students and have nothing to do with any of the work that was done in our schools,” said the board letter.

Bagin had been employed as a lay minister since 2016, and passed a police background check at that time, said Clarke. The diocese confirmed he was hired as a pastoral worker and his duties included school visits and sacramental preparation.

“Nothing was alleged regarding Mr. Bagin's work in the parish. No information was provided about involvement with a minor,” added Clarke.

Bagin was hired by Father James Roche three and a half years ago “He was involved with sacramental programming,” says Roche, and his duties included preparing youth for their Confirmation and First Communion.

Roche tells CTV News Bagin worked in the church and in three South Windsor schools.

The board says he worked at St Gabriels, Christ the King and Notre Dame.

Father Roche is aware of the allegations and says they are a personal matter that have nothing to do with Bagin’s employment, citing the statement from the Diocese of London.

“Cyril went to the Police because he (Bagin) thought he was being maliciously harangued, you know, by this character,” according to Roche.

Roche says he and Bagin were both interviewed by Windsor police officers, but officials at Windsor police won’t confirm if they are investigating Bagin.

The Diocese of London tells CTV News their investigation is no longer active, but could be resumed if new information comes forward.

Bagin declined our request, made through Father Roche, to comment to CTV News for this story.