Five drivers face stunt charges after going around double speed limit

LaSalle police charged five drivers as part of a crackdown on speeding and aggressive driving.

Officers from the LaSalle Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit issued charges for the following offences:

Charge #1 – Friday, Jan 20 – Disputed Road – 64-year-old male – 109 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone.

Charge #2 – Friday, Jan 27 – Highway 18 – 60-year-old male – 99 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone.

Charge #3 – Monday, Jan 30 – Front Road – 29-year-old male – 90 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone. Snow on roads / slippery conditions.

Charge #4 – Monday, Jan 30 – Disputed Road – 39-year-old male – 115 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone.

Charge #5 – Monday, Jan 30 – Front Road – 20-year-old male – 116 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone.

Their vehicles were impounded for 14 days and their licences were suspended for 30 days.

“The LaSalle Police Service, along with its counterparts at Windsor Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police have regularly published some of the charges they have laid regarding stunt driving as it relates to speeding yet some are still not getting the message…slow down!” said a police news release.