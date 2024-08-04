Fishing tournament is on at Wheatley Harbour, with thousands in cash prizes

The Southwest Outdoors Club’s annual “Big Boyz Fishing Tournament” is on this weekend in Wheatley Harbour.

Running from August 1 – 5, the winner could walk away not only with a large fish to their name, but also a cash prize of $2,000 for the longest walleye, and longest trout/salmon.

There are also prizes for second, third, fourth and fifth place, with daily winners in each category.

At the top of the leaderboard yesterday was Drew Jones, with the largest salmon, and David Nelner with the largest walleye.