First responders become the next focus of mandatory vaccine policies
Police, fire and EMS could face suspensions, but not immediate termination, if they do not get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Windsor Police Service
On Friday, the Windsor Police Services Board voted in favour of a vaccination policy that “mirrors” that of City Hall, according to Board Chair and Mayor, Drew Dilkens.
“At the end of the day, we don’t want two classes of city employees.” Says Dilkens.
The police policy will take effect on Nov. 26 and any employees, civilian or uniformed, will be placed on indefinite unpaid leave.
Dilkens says of the 650 employees at Windsor police, 50 are not vaccinated or have not declared their vaccine status.
“It will not be without certain disruptions inside the police service. That’s what I’m most regretful for,” says Dilkens. “So many folks are vaccinated in there, that there’s going to be some disruption to their general work environment because of the small group that are deciding not to do it.”
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services
Firefighters are considered city employees and as such, fall under the initial policy put in place in late August.
That policy comes into effect on Nov. 15, but does not carry a threat of termination after two weeks, unlike healthcare workers.
Fire Chief Stephen LaForet says it’s too soon to say how many employees of the fire service are unvaccinated, as its being compiled through Human Resources at City Hall.
Essex-Windsor EMS
The policy for paramedics and staff of EWEMS took effect on Tuesday Oct. 5.
At that time, 18 staff members were sent home on indefinite unpaid suspension, until they get vaccinated.
Chief Bruce Krauter says he’s disappointed but points out, 18 of 300 employees isn’t a terrible statistic. By Friday, Krauter says the number of staff started to drop.
“We’ve had some that have reported their full vaccination status or they’re in the process of getting vaccinated.” said Krauter. “I think we’re around 12 to 14 that are still not compliant with the policy.”
According to Krauter, the policy does not carry the threat of termination after two weeks unpaid suspension, but he says they will reassess each individual over time.
“If it goes on that the thoughts are, for ever and ever (staff won’t get a shot), We have a clause in our collective agreement that we can enact. And we will.”
Ontario reports 654 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 654 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as two more deaths due to the disease.
