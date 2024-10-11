Toronto man facing 30 charges after human trafficking investigation by Windsor police

A Toronto man is facing 30 charges after a woman told Windsor police officers she was being forced to work in the sex trade.

On Sept. 15, the Windsor Police Morality Unit launched a human trafficking investigation when the woman reported the information to police.

Police say the 26-year-old victim was sexually exploited over a one-month period, with the suspect controlling her money, food, and movements.

The suspect also allegedly threatened and physically assaulted the victim multiple times over that period, including one incident where he threw an object at her and broke a front tooth.

Police say when the suspect brought the victim from Toronto to Windsor to offer sexual services, she was able to escape and reported the matter to police.

Officers quickly located the suspect’s vehicle in the 1000 block of Parent Avenue, but the man fled on foot when they attempted to arrest him. The 1000 block of Parent Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

A subsequent search of the suspect’s vehicle uncovered a firearm and over $140,000 in illicit drugs, including 379 grams of fentanyl, 92 grams of cocaine, 717.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and 81 tablets of oxycodone, according to police.

On Sept. 23, the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad located and arrested the suspect at a residence in Toronto.

Moses Gregory, 28, was taken back to Windsor yesterday and charged with the following:

Trafficking in persons by exercising control

Procuring a person to offer or provide sexual services

Advertising another person's sexual services

Financial/material benefit from trafficking a person

Material benefit from sexual services

Assault with a weapon or imitation weapon

Assault

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm (x 3)

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (x 4)

Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence

Storing a firearm carelessly

Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

Possession of a firearm or ammunition while prohibited (x 8)

Escaping the lawful custody of a peace officer

Failure to comply with an in-custody order

Breach of probation (x 2) Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Morality Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Alternatively, they can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know has been affected by human trafficking or needs support, please contact Victim Services of Windsor & Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Windsor Police Victim Assistance Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.