Windsor-Essex conducting 2024 Point-in-Time Homeless Street count

    Windsor City Hall in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Oct. 16, 2018. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor) Windsor City Hall in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Oct. 16, 2018. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
    Windsor-Essex is conducting the 2024 Point in Time (PiT) Count, a homeless street count and survey in the region.

    The federally mandated event will see many trained volunteers deployed throughout the city and county to make sure those experiencing homelessness have the chance to be counted and surveyed, as per the City of Windsor news release.

    “Volunteers will engage with people experiencing homelessness in shelters; temporary accommodations; and unsheltered locations, such as sidewalks, parks and other public places,” said the city.

    It will take place on Wednesday and Thursday. The goal is to get a look inside the homelessness in Windsor to identify service needs and helps inform plans to prevent and reduce homelessness.

    This will be the fourth time Windsor-Essex has participated.

