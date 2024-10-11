WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Wallaceburg has a new photo op location. Here’s where

    The heart hand sculpture in downtown Wallaceburg. (Source: Chatham-Kent Police Service/Facebook) The heart hand sculpture in downtown Wallaceburg. (Source: Chatham-Kent Police Service/Facebook)
    Wallaceburg has an all new location for a photo opportunity.

    A statue of two hands making a heart can be found at the L.O. Stonehouse Memorial Walking Bridge in its downtown.

    Residents and visitors are invited to snap a photo with the sculpture as they explore what the town has to offer.

    “Incorporating unique installations like this one not only beautify our community, but also creates interesting locations that bring our community together,” said the Chatham-Kent Police Service in a social media post.

