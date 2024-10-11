WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Woodslee man pleads guilty to illegal hunting practices

    A Woodslee resident has pleaded guilty to unsafe and illegal hunting practices.

    The charges include guilty to hunting deer with a centre-fire rifle in an archery-only season, hunting without a license, possessing a counterfeit tag and using a rifle greater than a .275-calibre while hunting small game.

    The man was fined $5,500.

    According to a news release, the court heard that on Dec. 31, 2023, a conservation officer was working in the vicinity of Leamington when the man was contacted while returning home from his hunt.

    “[The man] was in possession of a cross bow and 30-06 calibre rifle, which he had been using to hunt coyotes,” read the release.

    “Through an investigation, it was determined [he] had also hunted deer without a license.”

    The man got a counterfeit deer tag and gave it to the officer. The Ministry of Natural Resources said the original tag was used the day before on a white-tailed deer.

    The case was heard in Windsor on July 15.

