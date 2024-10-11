Windsor-Essex County Humane Society moves self-governing model

Despite concerns from community volunteers and supporters, the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society has voted to move to a self-governing model.

On Oct. 4, those who signed up to be a voting member prior to June 11, voted to transition the non-profit organization to a self-governing model.

Many individuals who became members after June 11 were not allowed to vote on the matter.

Some questioned the transparency of the charitable organization after the long time executive director was let go.

Despite the change, officials say they are committed to engaging with the public.