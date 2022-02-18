First-degree murder charges laid in double homicide of Windsor and Toronto women

The Niagara Regional Police Service has upgraded charges in a double homicide of a 20-year-old Windsor woman and an 18-year-old Toronto woman in Fort Erie, Ont.

Juliana Pannunzio, 20, of Windsor and Christina Crooks, 18, of Toronto were found dead after a shooting inside a short-term rental home on Niagara River Parkway on Jan. 19, 2021.

Niagara police homicide detectives continued to investigate the murders and have upgraded the charges against 30-year-old Trevor Barnett of Scarborough.

Barnett is now charged with two counts of first-degree murder. A rental home on the Niagara River Parkway in Fort Erie, Ont. (Courtesy NewsTalk 610 CKTB)

Barnett was in court on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in relation to the upgraded charges. He was previously facing the charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

Police say several individuals from outside the Niagara Region attended the rental property for a birthday party when the murders occurred. Two other people were also arrested.

Police say since this is still an active investigation no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact homicide detectives at (905) 688-4111 ext. 1004406, CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the dedicated Tip Line at 289-248-1058.