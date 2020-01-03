WINDSOR -- Transit Windsor is telling riders that there could be a strike on Monday.

Officials say riders should prepare alternate transportation arrangements ahead of the potential job action.

“We were provided a 72-hour strike notice yesterday (Thursday), which is mandatory notice for a union to provide under federal legislation,” said Transit Windsor executive director Pat Delmore.

“Negotiations are ongoing in the hopes that a new agreement can be reached. However, Transit Windsor wanted to provide as much notice as possible to our riders in the event of a strike which could legally begin at 2 a.m. on Monday”.

In addition to regular public transit service, Transit Windsor provides Special Events, Tunnel Bus service, bussing for city high schools, service in LaSalle and service through Essex, Kingsville and Leamington.

All of these services will stop if members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616 take strike action.

Transit Windsor officials say they regret the inconvenience a strike would cause their riders, but they are hopeful that ongoing discussions will result in an agreement.

Riders are asked to monitor the City of Windsor website and social media for updated information.