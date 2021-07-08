LONDON, ONT. -- It has been one thousand days since the start of construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, and the work is near completion.

The first thousand days includes:

Completion of all design work

Earthworks

Utility work

Start and completion of the Perimeter Access Road at the Canadian Port of Entry (POE)

Earthworks and utitlity work at the US POE

Demolition and start of reconstruction of three bridges

Completion of the tower foundations

Start of construction of the bridge towers

Construction began on October 5, 2018 with the official construction costing $5.7 billion.

The project includes construction of a cable-stayed six-lane bridge with new Candian and US Ports of Entry and an interchange connecting Interstate 75 in Michigan.

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities congratulated the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority and Bridging North America by stating, "…As one of Canada’s most significant infrastructure projects, the Gordie Howe International Bridge is creating thousands of jobs and driving economic activity today and will serve as an important trade corridor for Canada and the U.S. once complete and for generations to come. Congratulations on this important milestone."

More information on the first thousand days of construction can be found here.