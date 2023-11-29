WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Firefighters put out Windsor Avenue house fire

    Firefighters respond to a fire in the 600 block of Windsor Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (Source:Austin Kerr) Firefighters respond to a fire in the 600 block of Windsor Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (Source:Austin Kerr)

    Windsor firefighters put out a blaze in the downtown area.

    Crews responded to a working fire in the 600 block of Windsor Avenue, near Wyandotte Avenue, around 5:41 a.m.Firefighters respond to a fire in the 600 block of Windsor Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (Source:Austin Kerr)

    By 7:12 a.m., fire officials posted on social media that the fire was out. Crews were conducting ventilation and overhaul.

    There were no reported injuries. Fire officials say the cause is under investigation.

    The public was asked to stay away from the area.

    This is the second fire in the 600 block of Windsor Avenue this month. A fire caused $150,000 damage on Nov. 17.

