WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Downtown street reopens after house fire

    Fire on Windsor Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) Fire on Windsor Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

    Windsor police have reopened a downtown street after a house fire.

    Firefighters responded to the upgraded working fire in the 600 block of Windsor Avenue on Friday morning.

    Windsor Avenue was closed in both directions, from Wyandotte Street East to Tuscarora Street for several hours due to the fire. It was reopened around 11:15 p.m.

    The public is asked to stay clear of the area.

