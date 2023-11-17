Downtown street reopens after house fire
Windsor police have reopened a downtown street after a house fire.
Firefighters responded to the upgraded working fire in the 600 block of Windsor Avenue on Friday morning.
Windsor Avenue was closed in both directions, from Wyandotte Street East to Tuscarora Street for several hours due to the fire. It was reopened around 11:15 p.m.
The public is asked to stay clear of the area.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
This bird flu in Canada is a 'different beast' experts say. Here's why that matters for humans
Avian influenza cases are increasing across Canada, particularly in wild birds, which concerns experts who say they fear the aggressive virus could mutate to infect humans more easily.
After close encounter at APEC summit, Trudeau appears to steer wide berth around Xi
Blame the alphabet for the fact Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping had a close encounter at this week's APEC summit.
California professor charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jewish demonstrator
A Southern California college professor was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war.
Thousands of bodies lie buried in rubble in Gaza. Families dig to retrieve them, often by hand
The wreckage goes on for block after devastated block. The smell is sickening. Every day, hundreds of people claw through tons of rubble with shovels and iron bars and their bare hands.
TREND LINE Ahead of Freeland's fiscal update, how are Canadians feeling about finances?
Ahead of the fall economic fiscal update next week, which is a revised look at Canada's books, a recent survey from Nanos Research suggests most Canadians aren't feeling positive about their finances.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, was accused in a lawsuit Thursday of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.
TREND LINE Trudeau's Liberals trailing Poilievre's Conservatives in ballot tracking, power index: Nanos
It's been months of headlines touting tanking polling numbers for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and climbing support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. But what does a long-term look at party standings show? And is it too late for the trend lines to turn around?
'Hard on the eyes': Defective streetlights on some Calgary roadways have drivers blue
Scores of streetlights along some of Calgary's biggest roads are turning a deep blue, nearly purple colour.
Kitchener
-
'They just outright lied': Bad Boy Furniture refuses to honour purchases, customers demanding answers
Kitchener resident Chris May is out hundreds of dollars after Lastman’s Bad Boy Furniture told him the couch he paid for wouldn’t be delivered.
-
Cambridge road reopens after crash
Dunbar Road in Cambridge has reopened after a crash that slowed traffic Friday morning.
-
Tactical officers arrest man at Kitchener apartment building
Multiple tactical officers, including one holding what appeared to be a battering ram, were seen leaving the building.
London
-
Chants of 'ceasefire now' and 'free Palestine' rang out during Pierre Pierre Poilievre’s campaign-style rally in London
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was hitting many familiar notes during his speech in London Thursday evening — including his campaign to axe the carbon tax, with a focus on the impacts on agriculture.
-
Inflation driving water and sewer rates up-up-up-up in London’s 2024-2027 multi-year budget
A staff report going to council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC) recommends water rates rise 2.5 per cent next year — and anticipate similar increases each of the following three years.
-
London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
Barrie
-
SIU clears officer in connection to man injured by OPP vehicle in Innisfil
Ontario's police watchdog has cleared an officer of any wrongdoing in connection to a man who was seriously injured after being struck by a police vehicle in Innisfil earlier this year.
-
Police seeking two suspects for theft of two vehicles
Barrie police are asking for the public's help locating two suspects concerning the theft of two vehicles from a business earlier this week.
-
New strategy tackles ongoing drug crisis in Simcoe Muskoka
The toxicity of the street supply of unregulated substances increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to be a driving factor of the current drug toxicity crisis.
Northern Ontario
-
'I was just so disappointed': Ontario man scammed $30,000 trying to buy dream car
An Ontario man was elated when he thought he bought his dream car on a U.S. website, but his dreams never came true because the car never arrived.
-
Nine men fined $8,390 for moose hunt offences near Chapleau
Nine men from across northeastern Ontario have been fined a total of $8,390 for failing to meet tagging requirements while party hunting during the open moose season in 2022.
-
Southern Ont. suspect among four facing drug charges in Wiikwemkoong
Combined police forces raided a residence on Peltier’s Trail in Wiikwemkoong this week, seizing drugs and weapons.
Ottawa
-
Gatineau man alleges he was beaten by police, racially profiled by CATSA at Edmonton International Airport
A Gatineau man is alleging he was beaten by RCMP officers and racially profiled by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) at the Edmonton International Airport in April.
-
OC Transpo 'sucessfully' operating nine trains during test of Trillium Line
OC Transpo says it has successfully tested nine trains on the Stage 2 south O-Train extensions, the number required for revenue service, as preparations continue for the launch of the system next year.
-
OPP identify body of Carleton Place woman found near Pakenham, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the body of a woman discovered in a river near the Village of Pakenham, Ont.
Toronto
-
Drug investigation leads to largest cocaine, meth seizure in Toronto Police Service history
Toronto police say an investigation into a drug trafficking network operating in the GTA has led to seven arrests and the “single largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine and powdered cocaine in the service’s history.”
-
'Unhinged': Realtor calls out Toronto housing market after half a bed listed for rent
A realtor says that a recent Facebook Marketplace listing for a shared bedroom is yet another sign of how 'unhinged' Toronto’s rental market has become.
-
Canada's provinces were just ranked by the luck of their lottery players. Here's how Ontario did
A new study has ranked Canada’s provinces by the luck of its lottery players.
Montreal
-
Montreal doctor gives woman 5 extra years after daring brain surgeries
It has been three years since Susan Kendall passed away from glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumour that forcefully invades brain tissue. The days since then have been difficult for her daughter, Leslie Hacker, but she says she's grateful for every second the two had together.
-
Fatal shooting in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu could be linked to organized crime: police
Quebec provincial police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in a parking lot in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, about 40 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
-
'It's important to invest in recreation,' says premier about Kings game in Quebec City
François Legault justified his decision to subsidize two Los Angeles Kings games by saying that it is important to invest in leisure activities.
Atlantic
-
Price of gas increases in the Maritimes
The price of gas increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
-
N.S. RCMP searching for missing 75-year-old hunter outside Truro
The RCMP is searching for an elderly hunter missing outside Truro, N.S.
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
Winnipeg
-
Young girl dead after accident at Manitoba Hutterite colony school
A nine-year-old girl has died following what school officials describe as a tragic accident during a game of hide and seek at a school on a Hutterite colony.
-
Santa Claus Parade to cause road closures in Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade is coming up on Saturday, causing a number of road closures in the city.
-
Jeanne's Cake-inspired beer wins home brewery competition in Winnipeg
When tasked with making a beer that represented his city, Chuck Mackenzie sat down with his wife and started making a list of flavours that scream Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
Alberta finance minister meets with Calgary business community
Over breakfast, Alberta’s finance minister will deliver the provincial message on why his government believes an Alberta Pension Plan is the right path forward.
-
Debate over 'from the river to the sea' chant rages after Calgary protester charged
A debate is raging over a phrase being chanted by pro-Palestinian activists at rallies across the country after a protester was charged in Calgary.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Warm and windy start to the weekend with another quick cooldown Monday
Thursday was the classic example of the idiom “if you don’t like the weather in Calgary, wait __ minutes.” That day started with snow, icy conditions and a temperature of -9C and ended with warm winds, wet roads and 8C.
Edmonton
-
'No-brainer': Alberta panel hears callers urge split from Canada Pension Plan
The panel hearing feedback on whether Alberta should quit the Canada Pension Plan heard multiple callers tell them Thursday it’s time to embrace a “no-brainer” provincial program.
-
1 hurt in early morning downtown fire
One person was hospitalized after a house fire in central Edmonton early Friday morning.
-
Alberta doctors attempting to sound COVID-19 alarm as province reviews Manning report
Alberta's premier says she's considering 90 recommendations made public Wednesday in a report on the province’s pandemic response.
Vancouver
-
Cancelled BC Ferries sailings back on after 'mechanical difficulty' resolved
Four Friday afternoon sailings on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route have been cancelled, according to BC Ferries.
-
Stabbing at Surrey mall seriously injures victim: RCMP
One person was sent to hospital with serious injuries being stabbed at a mall in Surrey Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
-
Mysterious theft of valuable art stuns Vancouver gallery owner
A bronze life-sized sculpture of a horse’s head that weighs about 90 kilograms was stolen 'in a flash' from a gallery on West Hastings Street in Vancouver.