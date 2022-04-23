Firefighters battle three-storey house fire near downtown
First responders have closed Wyandotte St. West between Bruce and Dougall for a house fire.
Crews responded to the blaze in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street West near Church Street on Saturday morning.
It appears in the upper floors of the three storey home.
Dozens of emergency vehicles are on the scene.
The public is being told to stay clear of the area. More to come.
Another COVID wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: Ont. scientific director
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
COVID-19 travel rules easing Monday for children and the fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Exclusive | American Airlines disputes $100K fine for flying passengers without negative COVID tests into Canada
American Airlines is disputing a $100,000 fine assessed by Transport Canada for allowing passengers who didn’t produce negative COVID-19 tests to board a flight to Calgary last summer.
'We just don't matter,' victim of Toronto van attack says of justice system
It's been four years since the worst attack in Toronto's history. Yet the criminal case stretches on.
Conservative leadership hopeful Lewis pitches unifying party while promoting social conservatism
Leslyn Lewis says that, in making her second attempt to become leader of the Conservative Party, she's confident that she can unify the party while promoting socially-conservative positions. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Lewis said she considers herself a Conservative candidate, who has social conservative policies, and the ability to win with anti-abortion, anti-vaccine mandate, and anti-carbon tax policies.
More organic poppy seeds recalled over possible salmonella risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded its recall of various organic poppy seeds due to a possible salmonella contamination.
Ontario reports 1,684 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 212 in ICU
Health officials in Ontario say 1,684 people are in hospital with COVID-19 as another 23 deaths due to the disease were reported in the last 24 hours.
Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odessa
Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday while attempting to crush the last corner of resistance in a location of high symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said.
Tour boat with 26 missing in north Japan after distress call
A tour boat with 26 people aboard was missing in the frigid waters of northern Japan on Saturday, hours after sending a distress call that it was sinking, the coast guard said.
Kitchener
Police investigating BB gun incident in Kitchener
Police are looking for the person who allegedly shot at a pedestrian with a BB gun in Kitchener.
Government intervention urged in detention of Ontario airline crew in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
Three groups representing tens of thousands of airline employees across Canada and the U.S. are urging the federal government to intervene in the ongoing detention of 11 people, including an Ontario airline crew, that have been detained in the Dominican Republic since early April.
London
Friendship dinner brings together families, faiths
A celebration of friendship and culture took place in south London Friday evening, as families and dignitaries gathered for the tenth annual Ramadan Friendship Dinner.
Chatham driver refuses to provide breath samples after crash: police
Chatham-Kent police arrested a driver who refused to provide breath samples after a crash.
Barrie
One man arrested in connection to fatal Wasaga Beach crash
Provincial police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal two-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach earlier this month.
Coroner called in by OPP to investigate sudden death in Alliston
Provincial Police are investigating a sudden death in Alliston on Friday.
Northern Ontario
Sault Area Hospital launches its strategic plan
The Sault Area Hospital is laying the groundwork for the next three years in servicing the community.
Sudbury Wolves player gives back to the community
David Goyette of the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves is playing a key role in touching base with the Greater Sudbury community with the launch of David’s Warriors for next season.
Timmins science centre to be part of climate change fight
Science Timmins says it recently learned it's one of the twenty-eight centres in the country that's been approved funding to work with young people to create and deliver solutions to combat climate change. File Photo
Ottawa
Highway 416 closed southbound after milk truck crash
A tractor-trailer loaded with milk has rolled over on Highway 416, causing significant delays for southbound drivers.
Ontario drivers must still renew licence plates or face fines, despite it being free
Two days ago, 82-year-old Gail Salmon received a fine from Quebec police in the mail for an expired licence plate.
OPP investigating fatal farm accident near Mallorytown, Ont.
A 66-year-old man has died after being trapped under an agricultural sprayer attached to a tractor.
Toronto
Montreal
Guy Lafleur has died at age 70 after battle with lung cancer
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Quebec man pleads guilty in February 2020 killing of teen girl, sentenced to life
Francois Senecal was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of then-13-year-old Oceane Boyer in February 2020.
Nine men arrested in Montreal for luring minors for sexual services
A specialized police squad that investigates pimping arrested nine suspects this week on the Island of Montreal.
Atlantic
Nova Scotia plan to address challenges in health system panned for lacking detail
The highly anticipated plan for reforming Nova Scotia's ailing health system is "nothing new" and lacks detail, opposition parties said Friday, after the Progressive Conservatives released their strategy to fulfil their main election promise.
Body found on Cape Breton shoreline
A body was discovered by a man walking the shoreline in Sydney Mines, N.S., says Cape Breton Regional Police.
Nova Scotia expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster shots to youth, individuals over 70
Nova Scotians aged 70 and older can now book a second COVID-19 booster dose as long as at least 120 days have passed since their last shot.
Winnipeg
Rainfall and winter storm warnings issued for parts of Manitoba
Parts of southern Manitoba are heading into the weekend with rainfall and winter storm warnings.
Winnipeg man charged after two children under 10 sexually assaulted at unlicensed home daycare
Disturbing allegations have come to light surrounding an unlicensed home daycare where the Winnipeg Police Service said two children under 10 were sexually assaulted.
Manitoba pharmacies will soon offer Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill
Manitobans will soon have expanded access to Pfizer's antiviral pill to combat COVID-19. A spokesperson for Shared Health told CTV News in a statement Friday that the provincial government is working to make the drug available through pharmacies.
Calgary
Calgary police locate vehicle in connection with Saddle Ridge murder
Calgary police say they've located a truck they were looking for in connection with the city's latest homicide case.
Shooting in northeast Calgary under investigation
Investigators have spoken with a number of witnesses in connection with a shooting that took place near a northeast Calgary business Friday night.
Man killed, woman suffers critical injuries in plane crash west of Calgary
Calgary EMS say one person was killed and another was badly injured in a plane crash near the Springbank Airport on Friday.
Edmonton
Indigenous, racialized, LGBTQ groups and sex workers criticize online hate bill
Members of the LGBTQ community, Indigenous people and racialized groups fear a proposed law tackling online harm could disproportionately curtail their online freedoms and even make them police targets, responses to a government consultation have warned.
Vancouver
B.C. minor league hockey broadcaster taken off air for racist comment toward player
The broadcaster for a minor-league hockey team in B.C. has been pulled off the air after making a racist comment about a player.
B.C. studio, one-bedroom apartments the most expensive per square foot
Looking at the price per square foot, studio apartments in British Columbia are the most expensive rental properties on the Canadian market, according to a report.
B.C. man overcomes addiction, homelessness, gives back with 'Little Barbershop of Horrors'
It wouldn't be surprising for Daryl Bidner's regulars to walk into his one-room barbershop and notice the big screen TV on the wall (surrounded by drawings of classic tattoos) showing the 1986 movie 'Little Shop of Horrors.'