Fire Prevention Week in Windsor will officially kick off Tuesday.

City and fire officials will be on hand at Life After 50 on McEwan Street at noon to launch the week.

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services will do truck tours and gear demonstrations.

Fire Prevention Week is an international awareness campaign that runs until Saturday.

The theme this year is: Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.”

Hash tags associated with the local campaign are#FPW2018 #WindsorFire1 #CityWindsorON.