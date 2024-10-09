Fire crews respond to railroad tie fire in Chatham-Kent

Chatham and Wallaceburg fire departments were dispatched to Running Creek Road in Chatham-Kent on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of flames.

Crews said when they arrived, five-foot tall flames were seen, with black smoke coming from railroad ties.

The Ministry of Environment was notified of the incident and area residents were told to keep their windows and doors shut to prevent exposure to the toxic fumes.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, however the warning to keep windows and doors shut has now been lifted.