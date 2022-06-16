Fire crews respond to electrical fire at St. Clair College residence

There were no injuries reported following a fire at a St. Clair College residence Wednesday night, fire officials say.

Windsor fire crews responded to the blaze in the 3900 block of Geraedts Drive, the Quittenton student residence, around 8:30 p.m.

Students were evacuated from the building due to the fire which was contained to one dorm on the fourth floor.

Update on fire in the 3900 Block of Geraedts. Fire is out. Ventilation and overhaul is underway. *MC — Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) June 16, 2022

The public was asked to avoid the area as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and perform ventilation and overhaul.

The fire was out by 9:25 p.m. and an investigator attended the scene.

Fire officials say the cause was electrical and the damage estimate is $50,000.

Guests and students were able to return to the residence building.