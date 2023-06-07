Fire crews on scene of working fire in west Windsor

Windsor fire crews are on scene of a house fire in the city’s west end.

Firefighters responded to the upgraded working fire around 1 p.m. at the corner of Felix Avenue and Edison Street.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out in an abandoned home and there were no injuries.

The public is asked to avoid the area as crews work to put the blaze out. Crews are working on defensive.

Firefighters responded to an upgraded at the corner of Felix Avenue and Edison Street in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/Twitter)

