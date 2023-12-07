WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Fire breaks out at south Windsor home

    Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 1600 block of Calderwood Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/X) Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 1600 block of Calderwood Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/X)

    Windsor fire officials say a house fire in the city’s south end is under control.

    Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 1600 block of Calderwood Avenue around 5 p.m. Thursday.

    Firefighters and police were on scene of the blaze. The fire was under control within the hour.

    This is a developing story, more details to come.  

