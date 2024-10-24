Final artist selected for Gordie Howe bridge art installation

The third artist has been selected for the final art installation on the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Douglas Coupland, a contemporary visual artist, designer and novelist, has been selected for the public art commission, creating aesthetic bridge lighting.

The piece will feature almost 5,000 white bridge lights that will complement the form of the two bridge towers, road deck edging and illuminate the cables through dynamic and static movement, according to the Gordie Howe International Bridge team.

“I can’t imagine a more stunning canvas than this bridge, a masterwork of globally recognized architect Erik Behrens,” said Coupland.

“Its scope and ambition have been fully realized without compromise, and for me to use lighting to further bring it to life is both an honour, and a profound responsibility. I hope that when completed, the bridge will appear as though it is alive and makes viewers proud of the close relationship these two countries share.”

Coupland has also installed a “Northern Lights” piece to Calgary’s Telus Sky Tower.

A meet-and-greet with the artist will be held at Art Windsor-Essex on Nov. 14 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Community members are invited to share their thoughts on possible themes for the piece.

Registration is required and available here.