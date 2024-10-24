Drilling in Wheatley wraps up in explosion investigation

The drilling, part of the investigation into the 2021 Wheatley explosion, has come to an end. Community members will now see the drilling rig moved from downtown.

According to the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, the abandoned well, that was discovered at 17 Talbot Street, has stopped venting gas.

When the well was first found in 2021, it was continuously leaking H2S, also known as hydrogen sulfide, and methane. No gas signatures have been detected on the monitoring well or in other water wells abandoned on the site.

“The team is very happy with the results of the project so far and are optimistic that this is the solution to the gas emissions on site,” said Ryan Brown, director of public works.

“The community has been very patient and understanding while we worked through this project, and we are excited to share these results and help Wheatley move forward into a prosperous future.”

Ongoing tests will give further confirmation if crews were successful in stopping the gas leak in Downtown Wheatley. That data will be given later this year.

The municipality said excavation work has wrapped, and no more wells have been found.

Intermittent road closures will take place Friday and into the beginning of next week as trucks are loaded.

Restoration work will now move forward as the Wheatley Recovery Task Force continues its work.

Further updates on Wheatley can be found here.